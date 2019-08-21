—

Gary Ray Bowles will be executed tomorrow in Florida over the murder of six gay men in the 90s

Gary Ray Bowles, an American serial killer who murdered six gay men in the space of a year in 1994, is set to die by execution in a Florida jail tomorrow.

Bowles, now 57, had been a bisexual sex worker, and successfully evaded police for nine months along America’s east coast before being captured, and was then sentenced in 1996.

Bowles has now been on death row since 1999.

Bowles first victim was a 59-year-old gay man, Walter Hinton, who he had briefly lived with after Hinton offered him shelter.

He then fled to Washington DC with Hinton’s credit card and vehicle.

Bowles went on to kill John Hardy Roberts, 59, David Harman, 38, Milton Bradley, 72, Alverson Carter Jr, 47, and Albert Morris, 38 – all of them gay men.

Dubbed the I-95 Killer by the media after America’s Interstate 95 highway, Bowles told police that he killed his victims because he blamed gay men for his girlfriend having an abortion after becoming pregnant to him when she learned that he had been a sex worker.

Bowles was first sent to prison at age 20 in 1982 after brutally beating an earlier girlfriend. He was convicted again in 1992 after stealing an elderly woman’s purse.