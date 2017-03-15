—

GRINDR has launched its own line of emojis that range from cute to sexual.

The new emojis include top and bottom bunks to symbolise position preference, eggplants in a range of colours, BDSM gear, and some cute visual puns like a ruler with a crown (get it?).

Also included in the new emojis are a few symbols that could be construed as drug-related, including a capital T and a watch showing 4:20.

Since the release, gay, bisexual, and queer-identifying men have taken to social media to post their reactions.

Some have revelled in the new emojis, citing the diverse range of reactions now at users’ fingertips.

We now live in a world in which @Grindr has emojis. I am officially deceased. 💀 pic.twitter.com/JHGUe5gFRV — Wine-Drunk Gay ✨🍷 (@winedrunkgay) March 13, 2017

The Grindr emojis don't hold back 😯😂 pic.twitter.com/ZfJEyyP5ik — Scott (@scotticusdunne) March 14, 2017

I wanted to be mad at grindr's new emojis but I'm cackling at these pic.twitter.com/4HmgcPfj6H — Taylor Henderson (@cornbreadsays) March 14, 2017

Grindr has cool little trans emojis (I'm assuming) and it makes me feel super happy 💙🙊🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/OuveAArwH7 — Alex 🙈 (@alex___180) March 14, 2017

Others have cited some of them as allowing white men to re-appropriate black vernacular and culture.

The @Grindr emojis is just what I thought it'd be white gay men claiming Black/Black LGBT Lingo with a handful of Black emojis #GrindrEmojis pic.twitter.com/eW58JuWFRa — Isaiah Williams (@IsaiahWJ_) March 15, 2017

So the new Grindr update has customised emojis built into the app. Some r fab, some r homonormative bullshit. Many just appropriate AAVE 🙄 pic.twitter.com/14MZNNvtCE — Tyler Gleason (@tylergleason) March 14, 2017

And a handful believe they play into negative stereotypes that are often unfairly projected onto the gay community.

So Grindr has gay hookup emojis – take a good look- just filling the classic gay white male stereotype- popper sniff' queen hate'n DBags 🤢 pic.twitter.com/80r46HT657 — David Jude Greene (@davidjudegreene) March 15, 2017

The new emojis are available with the latest app update.

First released eight years ago, Grindr is one of the most popular gay dating and hookup apps. It has won a number of awards and has been downloaded more than 10 million times.