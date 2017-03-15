GRINDR has launched its own line of emojis that range from cute to sexual.

The new emojis include top and bottom bunks to symbolise position preference, eggplants in a range of colours, BDSM gear, and some cute visual puns like a ruler with a crown (get it?).

Also included in the new emojis are a few symbols that could be construed as drug-related, including a capital T and a watch showing 4:20.

Since the release, gay, bisexual, and queer-identifying men have taken to social media to post their reactions.

Some have revelled in the new emojis, citing the diverse range of reactions now at users’ fingertips.

Others have cited some of them as allowing white men to re-appropriate black vernacular and culture.

And a handful believe they play into negative stereotypes that are often unfairly projected onto the gay community.

The new emojis are available with the latest app update.

First released eight years ago, Grindr is one of the most popular gay dating and hookup apps. It has won a number of awards and has been downloaded more than 10 million times.

© Star Observer 2017 | For the latest in lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans* and intersex (LGBTI) news in Australia, be sure to visit starobserver.com.au daily. You can also read our latest magazines or Join us on our Facebook page and Twitter feed.