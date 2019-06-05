—

A group of men who call themselves ‘Super Happy Fun America’ are reportedly organising a straight pride parade in Boston for what they describe as the “oppressed majority”.

According to their website—which incorporates the tagline “it’s great to be straight”—the group exists to celebrate the “history, culture, and contributions” of the straight community.

The group have tentatively planned a parade for late August, having already designed a flag and designated actor Brad Pitt as their ‘mascot’.

The group’s Vice President, Mark Sahady, wrote on Facebook that the parade will include floats and vehicles and will run from Copley Square to City Hall – the same route as the city’s official pride parade.

He added that the event aimed to poke fun at the “identity politics” of the political left.

“For them everything is based upon identity and whether or not one is categorised as a victim or an oppressor,” he wrote.

“If you get victim status then you are entitled to celebrate yourself and expect those with oppressor status to defer to your feelings.”

One of the straight pride parade’s organisers, John Hugo, tole The Washington Post that the keynote speaker would be a “very famous conservative”, but declined to name who.

And, as the LGBTI acronym grows, Hugo said he and his fellow organisers wanted to add “an ‘S’ for ‘straight”.

“[The parade organisers] feel we’re an oppressed majority,” Hugo said.

“We want tolerance, and we want tolerance for everybody – not just the LGBTI community.”

Organisers of the tentative parade have reportedly filed a discrimination complaint against Boston for permission to fly their straight pride flag.

