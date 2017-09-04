—

JUST days after the announcement that L’Oréal UK was featuring its first trans model, the makeup giant has fired Munroe Bergdorf for speaking out about white supremacy in response to Charlottesville.

“Honestly I don’t have energy to talk about the racial violence of white people any more. Yes all white people,” Bergdorf said, according to The Telegraph.

“Because most of y’all don’t even realise or refuse to acknowledge that your existence, privilege and success as a race is built on the backs, blood and death of people of colour. Your entire existence is drenched in racism. From microaggressions to terrorism, you guys built the blueprint for this shit.”

A statement by L’Oréal said, “L’Oréal supports diversity and tolerance towards all people irrespective of their race, background, gender and religion.

“The L’Oréal Paris True Match campaign is a representation of these values and we are proud of the diversity of the Ambassadors who represent this campaign.

“We believe that the recent comments by Munroe Bergdorf are at odds with those values and as such we have taken the decision to end the partnership with her.

“L’Oréal remains committed to celebrating diversity and breaking down barriers in beauty.”

Bergdorf took to Facebook to defend her comments, saying, “When I stated that ‘all white people are racist’, I was addressing that fact that western society as a whole is a system rooted in white supremacy—designed to benefit, prioritise and protect white people before anyone of any other race.

“Unknowingly, white people are socialised to be racist from birth onwards. It is not something genetic. No one is born racist.”

Social media reactions have been polarised, with some considering Bergdorf’s speaking out against white supremacy to constitute ‘anti-white’ racism, but most users shocked by L’Oréal’s short-lived gesture towards diversity.

Some have called for a boycott of the brand.

“I guess I won’t be buying L’Oréal anymore,” tweeted one person.

L'Oreal dropping Munroe Bergdorf from their DIVERSITY campaign for commenting on the reality of racism is so fucked up — Hannah Louise (@hannahlouisef) September 1, 2017

munroe: charlottesville was terrible and we need to tackle the root causes of white supremacy

l'oreal: hmmm no this is definitely not for us — Hayley (@HixxiDustButt) September 1, 2017

Transgender model Munroe Bergdorf responds to L’Oréal after they fired her for speaking out against white supremacy. pic.twitter.com/sZnxj1E5JL — AJ+ (@ajplus) September 1, 2017

I mean…I guess I won’t be buying L’Oréal anymore. 🤷🏾‍♀️ https://t.co/UU9hP8BBt2 — Brittany Packnett (@MsPackyetti) September 3, 2017