JK Rowling Is Adamant That Trans Kids Are Not Real

JK Rowling has declared that trans children do not exist.

While everyone else was enjoying their holiday break, the author was on X (formally known as Twitter), where she replied to an anonymised post in which someone wished Rowling would “use [her] immense power for good”, and said that her “hateful focus on trans kids is hurtful and unnecessary.”

Rowling posted a screenshot of the tweet with an accompanying paragraph in which she denied that trans children were real.

“There are no trans kids,” she wrote. “No child is ‘born in the wrong body’. There are only adults like you, prepared to sacrifice the health of minors to bolster your belief in an ideology that will end up wreaking more harm than lobotomies and false memory syndrome combined.”

In a reply underneath the tweet, Rowling doubled down on her belief.

“Kids are watching TikTok videos of surgeons selling the idea that bodies can be modified like Lego. Schools affirm kids’ trans identities behind parents’ backs. A certain kids’ charity in the UK sent out breast binders to pubescent girls without parental consent.

“Many parents are struggling to protect kids from a Zeitgeist telling them that anxieties about puberty, sexuality and growing up can be fixed by lifelong reliance on Big Pharma and by doctors who make Frankenstein look ethical.”

No basis in fact, complete drivel

Unfortunately for Rowling, transgender children have been documented throughout history, and have been around for longer than she has. Trans kids have become such a common target of the conservative or “gender critical” movement because they’re recycling many of the same tactics used in the early 2000’s around gay rights- that children are “in danger” because they’re being “groomed” by trans people.

JK Rowling has been speaking out against trans rights since 2020, and has managed to pack a lot into that handful of years. Some highlights include harassing an Olympic boxer so intensely that she’s being taken to court, gaining the support of Russian president and alleged war criminal Vladimir Putin, and forever altering her legacy as a wholesome, children’s writer.

Despite her complete lack of qualifications in science and/or medicine, Rowling has become a central spokesperson for women’s “sex-based rights”. Between September to November of 2024, she had written or reposted more than 200 posts about trans people on X.

Rowling has been named as an executive producer on the new Harry Potter television adaptation on HBO, and the network has come out in full support of her and her endeavors.

“We are proud to once again tell the story of Harry Potter — the heartwarming books that speak to power of friendship, resolve and acceptance,” a spokesperson for HBO’s parent company, Warner Bros. told Variety. “JK Rowling has a right to express her personal views. We will remain focused on the development of the new series, which will only benefit from her involvement.”