LGBTQIA+ Advocates & Allies Shine In Australia Day Honours List

The Australia Day Honours List for 2025 has spotlighted two individuals whose contributions have significantly enriched the lives of LGBTQIA+ communities in Brisbane and Sydney.

This year’s Meritorious Awards recognise Chief Inspector Gai Bolderrow and Mr Peter Gainsford, both celebrated for their outstanding public service and commitment to diversity, inclusion, and equality.

Chief Inspector Gai Bolderrow: Bridging Communities

Chief Inspector Gai Bolderrow of the Queensland Police Service (QPS) was honoured with the Australian Police Medal (APM) for her distinguished service and advocacy for LGBTQIA+ inclusion within law enforcement.

Since beginning her career in 1986, Chief Inspector Bolderrow has consistently worked to create an inclusive police force. Her efforts to bridge the gap between LGBTQIA+ communities and the QPS have led to transformative changes in service delivery, promoting mutual understanding and respect.

Her leadership extended internationally as she championed initiatives showcasing the QPS’s progress in diversity and inclusion, reinforcing the role of law enforcement in supporting all communities with compassion and equity.

Through her work, she has not only redefined institutional culture but also fostered a network of support for LGBTQIA+ officers within the force.

Peter Gainsford: Advocate for Community Harmony

Awarded the Public Service Medal (PSM), Mr Peter Gainsford has spent over 40 years championing transformative changes in Sydney’s Inner West. His leadership at the Inner West Council has been pivotal in promoting cultural harmony and inclusivity, especially through his dedication to LGBTQIA+ rights.

In 2023, Mr Gainsford spearheaded the Council’s celebration of WorldPride, culminating in the renaming of Newtown Square to Pride Square, a vibrant symbol of LGBTQIA+ visibility and celebration.

Australia Day Honours List celebrates remarkable Australians

These honours are part of the Australia Day 2025 Honours List, which recognised 732 exceptional Australians. Among the awards were 196 Meritorious Awards, including the Public Service Medal (PSM) and the Australian Police Medal (APM). These awards acknowledge individuals whose dedication to their roles has had a transformative impact on their communities.

In her announcement, the Governor-General The Honourable Ms Sam Mostyn AC highlighted the importance of celebrating these contributions:

“Congratulations to all of the 2025 Australia Day Honours recipients. Thank you for your work of care and service to our nation” she said.

“To read recipient stories is to be reminded that contribution to communities across the country, underpinned by care, kindness, respect and love, is what matters most to all Australians, in every sphere of life.”

“Recipients embody the best of us, and we are grateful to all of them.”

“This year, we mark the 50th anniversary of Australia’s honours system. We have a wonderful opportunity over the next 50 years of our honours and awards to reflect our generous, successful and modern Australian society.

“To all Australians, nominating and honouring our fellow Australians is a meaningful way of saying, as a nation, thank you.

“To all the remarkable 2025 Australia Day honours recipients today we celebrate you.”