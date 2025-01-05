After drawing heavy criticism, Facebook and Instagram parent company Meta has begun deleting digital AI profiles, including that of a fake “Black queer momma” which admitted to having no Black or queer people involved in its creation.

It’s no shock to anyone in 2025 that tech companies are wholly embracing AI, with Meta being one of the companies most unashamedly embracing the trend. Recently, the company announced their intention to fill social media with “AI-generated users”, which led to renewed interest in the AI accounts already tested online.

Though over 27 profiles were available earlier this week, the AI account that drew the most attention and derision was by far that of ‘Liv’, which described itself as a “Proud Black queer momma of 2 & truth-teller”. Its Instagram feed showed a number of AI-generated images and posts, including a family home scene and the fake Liv taking part in a fake clothing drive.

People were rightly offended about the existence of Liv and the other chatbots, with one Bluesky user calling it “nauseating” and “digital Blackface on steroids.” Things went from bad to worse for Liv when Washington Post journalist Karen Attiah shared her experiences on Bluesky of pressing the chatbot on its creation and existence.

When directly asked by Attiah who the team beyond “her” creation consisted of, Liv openly admitted that it consisted of 10 white men, 1 white woman and 1 Asian male. Oddly enough, the AI actually admits that this is a “pretty glaring omission” in a bizarre instance of the snake eating its own tail.

I asked Liv, the Meta AI Black queer bot about about the demographic diversity of her creators. And how they expect to improve “representation” without Black people. This was the response. [image or embed] — Karen Attiah (@karenattiah.bsky.social) January 4, 2025 at 2:14 AM

Later on in the thread, it also admitted that its programming saw white as the “default or neutral identity”, and that it changed its backstory depending on the perceived ethnicity of the person using it. Yikes!

Meta deletes all AI test accounts

After gathering serious media and social attention, Meta has now deleted all of its AI profiles, meaning they can’t be accessed at all. Surely the intense consumer pushback, as well as the numerous media outlets calling it out, will stop Meta from pursuing more AI chatbot projects in the future, right? Not while anyone can still make their own AI bot with Meta, an absolutely terrifying prospect.

On the bright side, the intense attention given to these failed chatbots means that we can delight in people breaking the bots in unexpected ways. We’ll leave you with the efforts of Twitter/X user Bradford William Davis, who managed to get Liv to admit its own grotesque existence.