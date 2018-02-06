—

Cory Bernardi’s Australian Conservatives party has vowed to overturn marriage equality in favour of protecting “the natural family”.

Spokesperson Lyle Shelton, formerly head of the Australian Christian Lobby, said the party will continue to fight same-sex marriage, Pink News has reported.

“I would expect over time we’d want to see marriage restored in our legislation and culture,” said Shelton.

“We’re a party of principles, and one of our five pillars is family. I don’t expect this plebiscite can be overturned soon.

“But what Australian politics does need is a party that knows what the family is. And one that is willing to advocate for it.”

Shelton’s words echo his promise last year not to take yes for an answer on the marriage equality postal vote.

“Our policy is to support the natural family,” Shelton said, adding that the party would be advocates for “mum, dad and the kids”.

Shelton this week joined the Australian Conservatives, alongside fellow anti-LGBTI campaigner Cory Bernardi.

Both were vocally against same-sex marriage throughout the debate, and both seem rather preoccupied with gender matters.

Bernardi last year said he would attempt to delay marriage equality from being passed in parliament following the vote.

It was passed within weeks, following the overwhelming positive vote from Australians.