An Australian ‘mummy blogger’ known for her anti-LGBTI politics has attacked a drag queen for reading to children in a community program.

Marijke Rancie, known as Political Posting Mumma, wrote on her Facebook page that she was “shocked” to hear about Sydney drag queen Hannah Conda reading to kids at Drag Story Time in Erskineville, an event intended to teach about diversity while encouraging a love of reading.

While Rancie’s post was mild in its content, some of her followers reacted viciously.“The frightening thing is that children cannot tell how sick this is,” wrote one person.

Another alluded to child abuse.

“This is child grooming,” they commented.

“The bright showy colours are a front for a world of darkness and depravity that should be kept in the ‘adults only’ section of our community.”

Others called drag queens “disgusting”, “freaks” and “perverted”.

Despite all the homophobic and transphobic comments, some people rushed to defend Hannah and the reading program.

“Online bullying is not welcome,” wrote one person.

“You don’t have the first clue about the LGBTIQ+ community or the art of drag, and if you want to keep your head in the sand, do so by not attending.”

Organiser Jolene Evans also weighed in.

“We’ve had three very successful events so far and it’s pretty simple: if you don’t like it, don’t take your child,” she posted.

“We are about diversity… a far cry from online bullying like yourself. What is it you are teaching children: bullying, hate?”

Hannah told Gay Star News that she was upset by the aggressive and offensive comments made by Rancie’s followers.

“I spiralled into a place where I felt unsafe, uncomfortable and really sad for the world,” she said.

“So it’s safe to say the last 48 hours have been a bit of an emotional rollercoaster.”

Hannah extended an invitation to Rancie to attend a drag event to educate herself.

“If she allowed herself to open up and see our side of the world, maybe she would be able to have some empathy and realise we are just people like her,” Hannah said.

The blogger declined the invitation, claiming her safety would be at risk.

“I couldn’t possibly take her up on that kind offer after many of her supporters have threatened violence against myself, my friends and my children,” she said.

Rancie was the centre of controversy last year after attacking LGBTI youth group Minus18, calling it a “disgusting program”.

She publicly shared photos of one of the group’s youth workers in an attempt to shame her.

“We deplore abuse and harassment in any form, and our mission is to stand up against the daily queerphobia that our most vulnerable experience,” said CEO Micah Scott at the time.

“The use of a Minus18 staff member’s personal images by an anti-LGBTIQ page is a continuation of the same sinister tactics used during the anti–Safe Schools and marriage equality campaigns.”



