Trans activist and former military figure Catherine McGregor has publicly ended her friendship with Tony Abbott, over his comments about trans issues during the marriage debate.

Abbott’s opinion piece earlier this month attacked trans people and “gender fluidity”, saying “a man is not a woman just because he wants to be”.

McGregor took to Facebook on Sunday night to announce the end of her friendship with the former Prime Minister.

“He was there in critical times for me,” she wrote.

“But his contemptuous dismissal of trans identity for shallow political expediency makes it impossible for us to be friends.

“I will make no further comment on this and wish him well.”

McGregor said the friendship had ended over Abbott’s comments about trans people and not his stance on marriage equality, according to The Australian.

“There is plenty of room for respectful disagreement on same-sex marriage, we are on different sides of the fence on that issue,” she said.

“As is his sister.

“I just didn’t see why he roped in gender fluidity. It really rocked me and was bewildering considering our previous conversations.

“I don’t want to be a snowflake about it. I’m not a leftist on the same-sex marriage issue. I was opposed to Safe Schools for example, but I have a profile as a trans woman.

“I simply couldn’t overlook his comments.”

McGregor appeared on ABC’s The Drum last week to discuss the same opinion piece by Abbott.

“He’s kicking a lot of very innocent people quite extraneously, who have nothing to do with the question,” she said.