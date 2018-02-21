The Catholic Archdiocese of Sydney has submitted recommendations to Ruddock’s review of religious freedoms calling for the protection of bakers, florists, and photographers to object to servicing same-sex weddings.
The recommendations also call for faith-based employers to have stronger legal protections in refusing to hire openly gay staff, according to a report by The Australian.
The submission states that there has been a “shift” in attitudes towards religious people.
“For all its talk of tolerance, there are powerful influences in our culture less and less tolerant of religion,” it says.
“There is now a more hard-edge determination to minimise the role of faith in everyday life and exclude it altogether from the public square.
“Examples abound of this lack of tolerance for a religious worldview during the recent marriage debate.”
The submission says section 38 of the Sex Discrimination Act should be strengthened to allow a faith-based school to discriminate in employment on the basis of a person’s sexuality or gender identity.
Ruddock’s inquiry, which will hand its findings to the Turnbull government by the end of March, was established during the marriage equality debate.
A petition was recently handed to the inquiry by LGBTI advocates calling for the repeal of all anti-discrimination exemptions that allow LGBTI people to be sacked or refused service by religious schools, hospitals, and welfare agencies.
Well there you have it folks. The Catholic Archbishop has confirmed what I suspected – the ONLY religious freedoms the Catholic Church is railing for are to discriminate against gay and trans folks, and of course also to protect paedophile priests from being mandatorily reported.
These so-called traditional marriage devotees DON’T support the right of catholic bakers to say no to divorced remarrying couples. So imagine a staunch catholic baker having to bake a cake for philandering family-breaker Barnaby Joyce in a couple of years despite the heartache he has caused his own catholic family despite the Vatican opposing such a marriage.
They don’t want real religious freedom, they just want to say no to gay and trans folks.
They are some sick fucks. At least they admit it I guess.