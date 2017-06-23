—

EN Vogue lead singer Maxine Jones has paired up with Australian singer Greg Gould to release a new pro-LGBTI and anti-bigotry music video.

The video for their new duet version of the En Vogue hit Don’t Let Go explores some of the real-life challenges facing the LGBTI community.

The clip is a follow up to Gould’s original solo recording, which has been viewed more than 14 million times.

Gould recorded a version of the song in February and was later put in touch with Jones to record the duet.

“[Songwriter Ivan Matias] calls me and says to me how much he liked the clip, loved the way I interpreted the song, and that he’d like to get me together with Maxine. I was gobsmacked!” said Gould.

Jones was delighted to re-release the song as a duet.

“Greg’s version is phenomenal,” she said.

“His voice is out of this world and I got goosebumps watching the video. Equality and diversity are so important to me.”

Gould and Jones are touring together, appearing at gay clubs and other venues around Australia in July.