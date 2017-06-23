EN Vogue lead singer Maxine Jones has paired up with Australian singer Greg Gould to release a new pro-LGBTI and anti-bigotry music video.
The clip is a follow up to Gould’s original solo recording, which has been viewed more than 14 million times.
Gould recorded a version of the song in February and was later put in touch with Jones to record the duet.
“[Songwriter Ivan Matias] calls me and says to me how much he liked the clip, loved the way I interpreted the song, and that he’d like to get me together with Maxine. I was gobsmacked!” said Gould.
Jones was delighted to re-release the song as a duet.
“Greg’s version is phenomenal,” she said.
“His voice is out of this world and I got goosebumps watching the video. Equality and diversity are so important to me.”
Gould and Jones are touring together, appearing at gay clubs and other venues around Australia in July.
© Star Observer 2017 | For the latest in lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans* and intersex (LGBTI) news in Australia, be sure to visit starobserver.com.au daily. You can also read our latest magazines or Join us on our Facebook page and Twitter feed.
No Comment