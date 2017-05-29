—

The annuals GLORIAs – Gay & Lesbian Outrageous, Ridiculous, and Ignorant Comment Awards – were handed out last week, with some high-profile ‘winners’.

The awards were determined by a raucous boo-off to decide the worst comments of the year.

Eric Abetz won the award for politics, for his bizarre rant about the rainbow flag representing a hostile nation’s war on Australia.

Lyle Shelton took out the religion award, for his comments comparing same-sex marriage to Nazi atrocities.

In sport, Nico Hines from the Daily Beast won the award for his stunt posing as a gay man on Grindr at the Rio Olympic village—then outing athletes from homophobic countries.

Cartoonist Larry Pickering won the media award for his comments about Muslims: “They’re not all bad, they do chuck pillow-biters off buildings”.

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov won the international award, for his alleged role in overseeing the rounding up of gay and bi men into concentration camps, which is now being called a genocide.

And the award for silliest comment from within the LGBTI community went to the Gays for Trump campaign in the US, for defending Donald Trump’s support of anti-trans laws.