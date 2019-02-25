—

The federal government has released an action plan to address the barriers and challenges faced by older LGBTI people when accessing aged care in Australia.

The Aged Care Diversity Action Plan will aim to help ensure aged care services are inclusive, and to help older LGBTI people express their needs when speaking with aged care providers.

The plan was announced by Minister for Senior Australians and Aged Care, Ken Wyatt, in a release on Monday afternoon.

Wyatt said he wanted LGBTI people to have the same opportunities and options in aged care that are available to all Australians.

“This plan has been informed by a broad consultation process with consumers, carers, providers, and peak bodies to capture the voice and experiences of senior LGBTI people,” he said in the release.

“By providing culturally safe and inclusive services, providers will build confidence among senior LGBTI people, their carers, families, and allies.

“Everyone in Australia has the right to access quality, inclusive, and culturally safe aged care services that cater to their individual needs and respect their background and life experiences.”

At least one in ten older Australians identify as LGBTI. Earlier this month, a Bond University doctor was awarded a $75,000 grant to help support same-sex attracted older people living with dementia.

The funding forms part of $1 million dollars in grants that have been awarded to 17 groundbreaking projects in dementia research.

The federal government’s recently announced LGBTI-specific action plan for aged care is one of four action plans developed under the Aged Care Diversity Framework.

The Aged Care Diversity Framework and the Aged Care Diversity LGBTI Action Plan is available on the Department of Health’s website.