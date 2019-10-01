—

Drug manufacturer Gilead Sciences has launched its 2019 Gilead Together Grant program in Australia for the first time this year as part of the Gilead Asia Pacific Rainbow Grant program – a biennial initiative that supports community-led efforts for people living with HIV in the Asia Pacific region.

Australian not-for-profit advocacy or non-government organisations working in the HIV/AIDS space can apply for grants funding online at https://www.gilead.com/purpose/giving/grant-funding/apply- australia

The deadline for applications has been extended to October 11.

This year’s Gilead Together Grant seeks to address unmet needs in HIV care to improve the quality of life of those who are living with the condition. The grant focuses on three priority areas: “Access and Quality of Life,” “Multidisciplinary Care,” and “Diversity and Inclusion.”

Australia is close to meeting all three “90-90-90” targets, established by UNAIDS in 2016, which aim to diagnose at least 90 percent of all HIV-positive persons, provide treatment to 90 percent of those diagnosed, and achieve viral suppression for at least 90 percent of those treated.

There are more than 27,000 people living with HIV in Australia.

“At Gilead, we believe that strong community partnerships can have a significant impact in the communities affected by serious diseases,” Senior Vice President of Public Affairs at Gilead Sciences, Amy Flood, said.

“The Gilead Together Grant is a testament to this belief and is a unique programme that supports projects that place people at the centre of care. We look forward to partnering with organisations to create an environment supportive of people living with HIV to enable them to reach their fullest potential each day and live a fulfilling life.”

“At Gilead, we recognise the unique and valuable role patient support groups have played and continue to play in improving the lives of people living with HIV in Australia,” Dr Paul Slade, Acting General Manager at Gilead Sciences Australia, said.

“The Gilead Together Grant reflects our belief in the importance of the work these groups do and of the significant impact community partnerships can have. Through this programme we are looking to partner with organisations around Australia to support people living with HIV, reduce stigma, ensure rates of diagnosis continue to decline and ensure that Australia remains on target for the virtual elimination of HIV transmission.”

This is the first year Gilead’s Rainbow Grant program has been made available in Australia through the Gilead Together Grant.

More than US$1 million was awarded to 28 organizations across 10 markets in the Asia Pacific region last year.

To find out more about the Gilead Together Grant, please visit https://www.gilead.com/purpose/giving/grant-funding/apply-australia.

All Grant projects must be completed by June 2021 to be eligible.