More anti-gay posters bearing falsified statistics have been spotted in Melbourne as the “No” campaign intensifies in the lead up to the marriage equality postal survey.

After a poster bearing the words “Stop The Fags” circulated last week, the new poster again spreads misinformation about rainbow families.

The poster was found and photographed by Melbourne woman Alice Berkeley on a tram stop outside the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology, Buzzfeed News has reported.

Berkeley said she tore down the poster after taking a photo, with Buzzfeed reportedly receiving multiple photos of the poster from separate sources.

The Australian Institute for Family Studies and numerous other organisations have published reports which find that children raised by same-sex couples have the same outcomes as other children.

The poster also shows a man posing behind a child with a tattoo that can be interpreted as a reference to HIV, and again includes the words “Stop The Fags”.

More #respectfuldebate pedalling vicious libel against my community. Every word is a lie (note subtle HIV reference). (URL pixelated) pic.twitter.com/rBrAoq2xPO — Paul Kidd 🗳🆈🅴🆂🏳️‍🌈 (@paulkidd) August 28, 2017

Neo-Nazi hate group Antipodean Resistance has claimed responsibility for the poster, having recently been in the news for a spate of racist posters plastered across Melbourne schools.

The group says they put up around “100 posters”, and claimed that their source for the false statistics on the poster was a report by Augusto Zimmerman published in far-right journal Quadrant.

Zimmerman had been floated as a possible replacement for Gillian Triggs at the Human Rights Commission, with his candidacy endorsed by Margaret Court.

Last week, the initial “Stop The Fags” poster attracted widespread attention but despite dogged attempts, Buzzfeed’s Josh Taylor was unable to verify the poster’s appearance on Melbourne streets.

The latest batch of posters has reinforced the LGBTI community’s concerns over the debate the postal survey has ignited.

Over the weekend, the cast and audience at a performance of seminal gay play Holding the Man in Longueville allegedly had their tyres slashed.