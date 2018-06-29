—

The ways HIV and AIDS have been represented from the crisis to now have varied, something academic and writer Dion Kagan decided to explore in his new book Positive Images: Gay Men and the Culture of ‘Post-Crisis’.

Matthew Wade spoke with him about how HIV has helped form the idea of ‘queer community’ as we know it today.

***

What’s your earliest memory of being exposed to HIV in pop culture?

My memories of HIV start with the notorious shock campaign from the ‘80s featuring the Grim Reaper knocking people down like pins in a bowling alley. I was five or six years old, light years away from thinking about sex or grappling with being queer, but I was terrified. I can still clearly picture my mother sitting at my bedside after I’d woken up from Grim Reaper–nightmares. She was a doctor and a very matter-of-fact person about the body and sexuality, and so to comfort me she explained the ways in which HIV was transmitted.

It’s almost camp when you think about it now – the Grim Reapers lined up at the bowling alley, the gloomy PSA voiceover – it hasn’t aged well. But it was utterly chilling at the time.

What has HIV and its impact meant to you?

People have used metaphors like ‘war’ and ‘holocaust’, but one of the things that HIV showed us was that people’s desires and sexual practices frequently disrupt neat social categories like marriage, monogamy, the family, even ‘heterosexual’ and ‘homosexual’, and the boundaries we like to draw around.

HIV had what is sometimes called a kind of ‘ink dye-effect’, meaning that it exposed the actual complexity ­– the queerness – of sexuality. And this was partly why it galvanised so many different types of people to join forces and fight in various ways. In this way as well as others, it was really quite formative of the very notion of ‘queer community’ as we understand it today.

Is this what motivated you to write a book on changing representations of HIV ‘post-crisis’?

I think that that feeling – that HIV was central to who we are, but not always acknowledged as such – was what motivated me to write Positive Images. And in particular, unlike previous epidemics such as syphilis, cholera, and the plague, HIV is an epidemic of the media age – the mass media – and this has completely shaped the way we understand and manage it.

I started working on this project a long time ago – more than ten years ago, in fact – when pop culture was in an even quieter moment on the subject of HIV than it is now.

Was there a turning point in terms of how HIV was depicted and perceived in the gay community?

Antiretrovirals changed everything. Originally called ‘HAART’ (Highly Active Antiretroviral Therapies) they were announced at the 1996 International AIDS Conference in Vancouver and they were game changing. Where a positive diagnosis had previously promised almost certain death, now, people living with HIV could live healthy, ‘normal’ lives.

The shift was massive, and everything had to change: how we treated HIV, how we prevented it, how we talked about, how we perceived it. At the same time, the very noisy, apocalyptic panic that surrounded the disease in the mainstream media almost completely subsided.

Is there a depiction of HIV that resonated with you the most while writing this book?

One of the biggest fascinations for me is the notion of generation, and this really started to emerge from the slew of HIV/AIDS and activist history documentaries that have trickled over the last seven or eight years. There are a lot of these – We Were Here, United in Anger, How to Survive a Plague. And then there were narrative re-imaginings of this time – our much beloved Holding the Man and recently the brilliant French film about ACT UP, BPM.

Like a number of other queer people, watching these films prompted me to reflect more and more about what it has meant for a community to essentially lose an entire generation.

What are you hoping readers will take away from Positive Images?

The book spans a fairly large period of time, so it’s got a lot of elements. There’s the history of AIDS in the media, AIDS activism, the way AIDS media shaped ideas about homosexuality, and vice versa. There’s stuff on the gay ‘90s, on barebacking and chemsex panics, and the way these have echoed the moment of the AIDS crisis in certain ways.

Now that the epidemic is so dramatically transformed, now that this sense of urgency about HIV has dissipated, this kind of work on the popular culture of HIV has diminished. I wanted to re-activate those conversations for today ­– to think afresh about what was going on in the pop culture of this new era we are in.

Positive Images: Gay Men and the Culture of ‘Post-Crisis’ is out now.