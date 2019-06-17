—

Israel Folau has once again spoken out against the LGBTIQ+ community, this time during a church sermon in Sydney.

A video of the former Wallabies star’s speech was uploaded to The Truth of Jesus Christ Church Sydney’s Facebook page, in which Folau said homosexuality was “sin”.

He recalled a politician at a recent Christian function speaking about what “parliament is trying to instil into the government going forward”.

“A lot of the points are, he’s talking about how the work of the sin, homosexuality, is in disguise to try and take over within this world,” Folau said.

“You see a lot of things in today’s news and everything. They’re allowing young kids in primary school to be able to have the permission to change their gender if they want by taking away the permission of their parents.

“Now they’re trying to take control as a government to make that decision for kids that are basically 16-years-old or younger. They don’t even know what they’re doing.

“This is what the devil’s trying to do to instil into this government, into this world, into this society and it’s slowly happening.”

Folau also criticised churches for accepting same-sex marriage and called on those at the sermon to stand up for God’s teachings.

“The sad thing is while a lot of people out there who are non-Christians say bad things about the church, a lot of churches today allow those things to happen,” he said.

“They say that a man and a man should be allowed to get married and there’s nothing wrong with that. This ties into the theme of pleasing man rather than pleasing God and standing up for the truth.

“If there’s ever a time to stand up for the word of God, now is the time.

“Otherwise the truth of God will be slowly taken out and it’s our job as born-again Christians to stand up for God, not be scared of persecutions, sufferings.”

In May, Folau’s contract with Rugby Australia was terminated following a code of conduct hearing.

The three-member panel tasked with providing Rugby Australia with a recommendation on how to proceed – John West QC, Kate Eastman SC, and John Boultbee AM – ruled that Folau’s four-year contract, reportedly worth $4 million, should be severed as a result of his recent anti-LGBTI social media posts.

In April, Folau posted on Twitter that Tasmania’s legal reforms for trans and gender diverse people were a sign that people should “REPENT and turn away from your evil ways”, drawing criticism from Rugby Australia’s major sponsor Qantas.

He later posted an image on Instagram which stated that “hell awaits” gay people, similar to the social media posts that landed him in hot water last year.

Earlier this month Folau filed a law suit against Rugby Australia. According to reports, Folau wants the Fair Work Commission to rule that his employment was terminated because of his religion.