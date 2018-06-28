—

Australian Conservatives member and long-time anti-LGBTI campaigner Lyle Shelton has launched another bizarre attack, this time against soda machine company SodaStream for its Pride Month promotion.

SodaStream US is celebrating Pride Month with cute limited-edition soda bottles, and a sweet cartoon video on its Facebook page called ‘Home is Where Your Love is’.

The video shows a man and woman playing with two daughters at a park, before returning to their respective homes to reveal that each child is actually from a family with same-sex parents.

The video has been well received, with more than a thousand likes and hundreds of shares.

Not among the people touched by the cute story is Shelton, who yesterday took to Twitter to attack the company for its celebration of diversity.

“This also celebrates forced motherlessness, something civil society should never celebrate,” he posted.

“But we are in a brave new world that crushes the rights of children and punishes anyone who does not celebrate the new [rainbow] world order.”

Other tweeters have been less than impressed with Shelton’s assertions.

“They’re bottles celebrating Pride, you know, those people who you vilify whenever you send stupid tweets,” wrote one person.

“How are you getting punished?” asked a second.

“Imagine having an issue with a child growing up with two loving parents,” tweeted another person.

Formerly the managing director of the Australian Christian Lobby, Shelton is frequently criticised for his bizarre anti-LGBTI remarks.

In March he drew ridicule after attacking a drag show as “porn”, and earlier this month he claimed that allowing trans people to use the bathroom of their choice would lead to cis men posing as women to “commit acts of indecency”.

How are you getting punished? — la vita e bella (@lavitaebella_au) June 27, 2018

Calm down drama queen! — Don Mackellar (@DonMackellar) June 27, 2018

They're bottles celebrating Pride, you know, those people who you vilify whenever you send stupid tweets. — Gregory Storer (@gregorystorer) June 27, 2018

Good grief. You really want to take us back to the 1950s. — Smithian (@iansmith_adl) June 27, 2018

You are such a sad and pathetic person. Imagine having an issue with a child growing up with two loving parents. — DisneyPrincess 🌈 (@OzGoofyPrincess) June 27, 2018