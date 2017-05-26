TENNIS legend Margaret Court has generated controversy by announcing she will be boycotting Qantas over its support for marriage equality.

“I am disappointed that Qantas has become an active promoter for same-sex marriage,” Court wrote in a letter to The West Australian newspaper.

“I believe in marriage as a union between a man and a woman as stated in the Bible.

“Your statement leaves me no option but to use other airlines where possible for my extensive travelling.”

Australians have taken to social media to voice their outrage.

Melbourne’s Margaret Court Arena distanced itself from Court’s comments.

“Melbourne & Olympic Parks does not support Margaret Court’s comments and we remain an organisation committed to embracing equality, diversity and inclusion,” they tweeted.

Tennis great Martina Navratilova suggested the arena should change its name over the incident.

Other Australians have also tweeted their protests against Court’s anti-equality letter.

Qantas competitor Virgin has also publicly stated its support for marriage equality.

© Star Observer 2017 | For the latest in lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans* and intersex (LGBTI) news in Australia, be sure to visit starobserver.com.au daily. You can also read our latest magazines or Join us on our Facebook page and Twitter feed.