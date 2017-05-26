—

TENNIS legend Margaret Court has generated controversy by announcing she will be boycotting Qantas over its support for marriage equality.

“I am disappointed that Qantas has become an active promoter for same-sex marriage,” Court wrote in a letter to The West Australian newspaper.

“I believe in marriage as a union between a man and a woman as stated in the Bible.

“Your statement leaves me no option but to use other airlines where possible for my extensive travelling.”

Australians have taken to social media to voice their outrage.

Melbourne’s Margaret Court Arena distanced itself from Court’s comments.

“Melbourne & Olympic Parks does not support Margaret Court’s comments and we remain an organisation committed to embracing equality, diversity and inclusion,” they tweeted.

Tennis great Martina Navratilova suggested the arena should change its name over the incident.

@John__Donegan @GregBaum Maybe it's time to change the name of the Margaret Court Arena then… and I guess Margaret will be taking the boat on her next trip?:) — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) May 25, 2017

Other Australians have also tweeted their protests against Court’s anti-equality letter.

“Why are you choosing to fly Qantas?”

Me: The 100% guarantee that i will never accidentally run into Margaret Court on a flight — Bec Shaw (@Brocklesnitch) May 25, 2017

I once got a wristie in the bathrooms at Margaret Court Arena. From a dude. — Joel Creasey (@joelcreasey) May 25, 2017

Margaret Court forgot the greatest and most famous dictum in all of tennis: Love-all. — Rick Morton (@SquigglyRick) May 25, 2017

Maybe we could rename it the Tina Arena 🙏🏻 https://t.co/ufUj1pZc3i — Jason Ball (@jasonballau) May 25, 2017

I think, more than anything, Margaret Court is selfish. She spent her whole career playing with balls, why can't I have a turn. #LoveAll — mat whitehead (@matwhi) May 25, 2017

Qantas competitor Virgin has also publicly stated its support for marriage equality.