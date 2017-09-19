—

MARGARET Court has made another bizarre rant against LGBTI people, this time claiming that marriage equality will mean Christmas is cancelled.

“There will be no Mother’s Day, there will be no Father’s Day, there will be no Easter, there will be no Christmas,” she said, according to Out in Perth.

Court is reportedly furious that the Cottesloe Tennis Club has dumped her as its vice-patron, claiming the decision was politically motivated.

“I think it’s sad. You don’t have the freedom of speech today to really defend yourself,” she said in a newspaper interview.

“It’s a sad day for our nation when it comes to that.”

Court spoke out against what she sees as a double standard, where people are praised for supporting marriage equality but her own attacks on LGBTI rights—“God’s side”—are chastised.

“Ian Thorpe can stand for the other side and there’s no criticism but when we stand for our Christian beliefs or God’s side I feel sporting people are very intimidated, they’re put down,” she said.

The former tennis champion went on to claim that marriage equality is not about marriage.

“It will affect Christian schools, it will affect freedom of speech,” she said.

“They want marriage because they want to destroy it.”