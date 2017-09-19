MARGARET Court has made another bizarre rant against LGBTI people, this time claiming that marriage equality will mean Christmas is cancelled.
“There will be no Mother’s Day, there will be no Father’s Day, there will be no Easter, there will be no Christmas,” she said, according to Out in Perth.
“I think it’s sad. You don’t have the freedom of speech today to really defend yourself,” she said in a newspaper interview.
“It’s a sad day for our nation when it comes to that.”
Court spoke out against what she sees as a double standard, where people are praised for supporting marriage equality but her own attacks on LGBTI rights—“God’s side”—are chastised.
“Ian Thorpe can stand for the other side and there’s no criticism but when we stand for our Christian beliefs or God’s side I feel sporting people are very intimidated, they’re put down,” she said.
The former tennis champion went on to claim that marriage equality is not about marriage.
“It will affect Christian schools, it will affect freedom of speech,” she said.
“They want marriage because they want to destroy it.”
LOL: “I think it’s sad. You don’t have the freedom of speech today to really defend yourself,” she said in a newspaper interview.
Margaret Court says as she exercises her freedom of speech and defends her views IN A NEWSPAPER INTERVIEW.
I think sometimes people confuse “freedom of speech” with “freedom to express my view and not have anyone disagree or express a different view”.
If we really lacked freedom of speech she’d be censored or worse. Instead her comments have started a discourse on the topic. That is a perfect example of freedom of speech actually working.
I’m sure the Atheists, Muslims, Jews, Hindus, Budhists, Sikh’s, etc will be dismayed with the news Christmas has been cancelled.
Maggie just has to sit back (and chill?), calm down and reflect on the relevance of what she is saying with respect to a civil (i.e. secular) right.
By all means have an opinion but be relevant, not religious. Don’t dis-respect the divide between State and Religion(s).
Oh, and Maggs, congratulations by the way of twisting the knife in the emotions of all those married couples who can’t have children and already suffer unduly on the commercially inspired Mother and Father days.
Canada has had marriage equality for over a decade, just to take one example. Have any of Margaret Court’s predictions come true there? I haven’t even bothered to Google this, I’m just guessing hell no. But please correct me Margaret Court. Point to any evidence, not your madeup bullshit. Else you’re just a pathetic desperate religious liar.
But this kind of paranoia destroys any integrity this “survey” had. If the No side wins, we can just put it down to Margaret Court’s Christmas scare campaign that swung it for the Noes, and when Labor brings in marriage equality it will still be as legitimate as it could ever be.