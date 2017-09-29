—

An already higher than expected turnout for the marriage equality postal survey has been announced.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) says it will be releasing weekly estimates of the number of responses it has received, though not estimates of results, according to The Courier Mail.

ABS deputy statistician Jonathan Palmer said the numbers were being released to encourage people to participate in the survey.

The first official figures of votes received will be released next week.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said there would be a high turnout for the survey.

“I think it’s going to be a very high turnout, particularly for a voluntary postal vote,” he said.

“It’s now in the hands of the Australian people, but I think that while there’ve been a few ugly incidents, overall the debate has been very respectful and that’s good.”

The High Court has meanwhile released its reasoning for allowing the survey to go ahead, saying it rejected arguments that the government did not have the authority to fund the survey and that the ABS did not the capacity to execute it.

The postal survey closes on November 7, with results to be announced on November 15.