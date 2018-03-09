—

Two same-sex couples who received special permission to marry before January 9 have had their marriages cut short by terminal illness.

Jill Kindt and Jo Grant were among the very first same-sex couples to legally marry in Australia, tying the knot just six days after the decision in parliament, Pink News has reported.

The Queensland couple were given permission to bypass the usual 30-day waiting period after registering intent to marry, due to Grant’s terminal cancer.

Queensland Attorney-General Yvette D’Ath spoke to honour the couple.

“I know there are other couples that were married that weekend, and for different reasons,” said D’Ath.

“They are among the first … and the reason we did is a tremendously sad one, and I’d trade everything for not having to stand here and talk about this story,”

Kindt said she was thankful to have been married before Grant’s passing.

“Jo and I got to be legally married for 48 days—I’ll take that,” she said.

The couple had been unofficially married since their 2013 promise ceremony.

“We considered ourselves married, but in a legal sense we weren’t,” said Kindt.

A small handful of other couples around Australia received permission to marry early, some also due to illness.

Melbourne therapist Cas Willow has also passed away after her wedding to Heather Richards.

The two were married at the Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre, where Willow had been receiving treatment.

“I truly love all of the people who made our day not only happen but helped to make it magical for us and for all who took part,” posted Richards on Facebook.

“This is Cas’ true legacy, love, respect, gratitude, appreciation, and empowerment.”

Willow passed in December, not long after their wedding.

Hundreds of same-sex marriages have now been officiated in Australia since marriage equality was passed on December 9.