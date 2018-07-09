—

Conservative writer Miranda Devine has drawn criticism for her latest transphobic column, in which she accused trans women of “culturally appropriating” womanhood.

The biggest problem facing cis women is “their identity being stolen”, Devine wrote, pointing as an example to Ángela Ponce, who will this year be the first trans contestant in the Miss Universe pageant.

“If she wins the title, it will simply bolster the sexist case that men are better than women at everything, even being women,” wrote Devine.

She went on to defend cis women who don’t want to be referred to using the “pronoun” cis—which is not a pronoun but an adjective meaning the opposite of trans.

Devine claimed that trans women are “starting to blitz women’s competitions, and everyone is too polite to call foul”.

Trans women in sport, particularly high-profile athletes such as footballer Hannah Mouncey and weightlifter Laurel Hubbard, face constant transphobic abuse and challenges to their being allowed to participate.

Mouncey was last year banned from the women’s AFL draft for being trans, and Hubbard was able to participate in the Commonwealth Games despite repeated attempts by the Australian Weightlifting Federation to have her thrown out of competition.

Rather than having an advantage due to their trans status, both have been outperformed by cis women in competition.

“Women’s sport as we knew it is coming to an end,” wrote Devine.

She went on to claim that gendered language is being banned in various contexts, repeating the debunked myth that universities are marking down students for using words such as ‘she’.

While commenters on The Daily Telegraph have applauded Devine’s words, many social media users have slammed the various transphobic sentiments in her column.

“More classy trans bashing from Miranda Devine today… There is no more female sport because of a handful of trans women playing,” quipped writer Catherine McGregor.

“Miranda Devine is not a feminist,” tweeted The Gender Fairy author Jo Hirst.

Devine came further under fire last week for her appearance on The Today Show, in which she called women “the weaker sex”.

Culturally appropriated. LOL. Please don't use words you don't understand. — We Should Know Better (@GoddessStokes) July 8, 2018

More classy trans bashing from Miranda Devine today. Women’s sport is over. If you have daughters you can sleep in today. There is no more female sport because of a handful of trans women playing. Not one in a state or national team. — Catherine McGregor (@CateMc3273) July 7, 2018

Wrong people to pick a fight with @mirandadevine you self righteous piece of shit — Hannah Mouncey 🤾‍♀️ (@HannahMouncey) July 8, 2018

You sideline women all the time. You're a traitor to your gender. — Robo Tweeter (@omeagoz) July 8, 2018

I’m so proud of feminists in Australia.

They are strong and trans inclusive

Probably why Germaine Greer lives overseas

N.B. Miranda Devine is not a feminist pic.twitter.com/L75u1fhK4P — Jo Hirst (@thegenderfairy1) July 8, 2018

I find it quite unfathomable that a woman would say such a thing. @mirandadevine must live in a parallel universe. She'd make the perfect Gilead wife. #auspol https://t.co/J9hTlg3kvL — John Wren (@JohnWren1950) July 4, 2018

I wish people (Miranda Devine) would stop insisting that men exist to protect women. I don't want men to protect me, they're bloody useless. — Clementine Ford (@clementine_ford) July 4, 2018