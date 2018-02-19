—

Boxer Anthony Mundine has backtracked from his comments about capital punishment for gay people, claiming he was talking about paedophiles.

Mundine said his words had been twisted by the media, Pink News has reported.

“If we were to live in a society, just like Aboriginal culture, where homosexuality is forbidden and you do it and the consequences are capital punishment or death, you think you are going to do it?” Mundine had said.

“Or think twice about doing it?

“That’s the only way to deter the problem.”

He went on to claim that gay rights were leading to normalisation of paedophilia.

“Hang them suckers,” he said.

“Because they are pushing these gay rights so much in the Western world, the paedophiles out there want their rights.

“Now they are going to claim to have rights. They want their rights just like the gay people want their rights.

“They aren’t going to be happy until they have primary school kids being gay.”

Mundine’s comments were met with outrage.

Indigenous LGBTI advocate and Black Rainbow founder Dameyon Bonson handed back his Dr Yunupingu award for human rights, distancing himself from the National Indigenous Human Rights Awards, which also include an Anthony Mundine award for courage.

Mundine this week said his comments had been misrepresented.

“I’ve got nothing against the gays, I’ve got nothing against them,” he said.

“[The media] turned it around… I was talking about the paedophiles.”

Mundine has previously come under fire for homophobic comments after the ABC series Redfern Now featured a gay character, in what he branded “promoting homosexuality” in a Facebook post.

“That ain’t in our [Aboriginal] culture and our ancestors would have their head for it!” he wrote.

“Like my dad told me, God made Adam and Eve not Adam and Steve.”

Blackfella Films, which produced the series, criticised Mundine’s comments at the time as “inappropriate” and “insulting”.