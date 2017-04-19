—

THIS year the Bobby Goldsmith Foundation’s (BGF) auction will see an exciting evening of entertainment, performances, and comedy, along with both live and silent auctions.

All funds raised on the night will enable BGF to continue providing practical, emotional, and financial support for people living with HIV in New South Wales and South Australia.

Lesley Hancock will host the evening along with special guests Alfie Arcuri, winner of The Voice 2016, and Greg Gould, runner up in Australia’s Got Talent 2013.

The line-up of amazing prizes kindly donated by wonderful donors include:

Luxurious five bedroom holiday house in Bali

Theatre tickets

Top of the line cosmetic products

Glamourous NSW holiday beach houses

Hand-crafted wine delivered straight from the vineyard to your home

Lavish dinner with an Australian celebrity (Todd Mckenney at Otto Restaurant)

A touch of class with a High Tea experience

Tickets to Midnight Oil’s world tour

Framed memorabilia

The BGF 2017 Auction will be held at Cell Block Theatre, National Arts School Darlinghurst on Thursday 4 May. Champagne on arrival with gourmet canapes and gelato served throughout the evening.

Tickets are $120 and can be bought here: http://www.bgfauction2017.eventbrite.com/