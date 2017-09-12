—

The Voice winner Alfie Arcuri and Olympic gold medallist Matthew Mitcham will headline this year’s Honour Awards in Sydney.

The awards are a celebration of the LGBTI community’s strength and resilience. Unsung heroes, equality champions and community defenders are among the diverse and inspirational finalists to be honoured on Wednesday September 27.

The awards night is also a gala fundraising event for LGBTI charities Aurora and ACON.

Thirty finalists across eight categories covering the media, business, arts, health, community, visual arts and youth sectors, as well as the recipient of the prestigious ACON President’s Awards, will be celebrated by over 350 guests.

Olympic champion, cabaret star and author Matthew Mitcham, who will be this year’s emcee, said he is excited about hosting the awards.

“I’m so honoured to be a part of these important community awards,” Mitcham said.

“There are so many people doing so many wonderful things for our community for no other reason than to make other people’s lives better. The Honour Awards gives us a chance to recognise their contributions and to say thank you.”

Taking to the stage with a special musical performance of his latest single ‘If They Only Knew’, singer Alfie Arcuri said he is looking forward to being part of the celebrations.

“I am very excited to be performing at the 2017 Honour Awards in front of a room of such inspiring people who have made an incredible impact on our community!” Arcuri said.

“It will be a pleasure for me to perform my original song ‘If They Only Knew’, which highlights the struggles many young LGBTI people experience with accepting and coming to terms with their sexuality.”

Also on the line-up is Candy Box, one of Sydney’s most beloved drag icons, who will welcome guests as the host of the Honour Awards red carpet, and local DJ Richard Weiss, who will serve up his signature cocktail party sounds.

“I’m looking forward to hosting the red carpet at the 2017 Honour Awards,” Candy said.

“There’s such an incredible list of inspirational heroes this year and I can’t wait to meet them all.”

Key figures within the media, entertainment, community, government and other sectors will join the entertainers and finalists to celebrate the strength and diversity of the LGBTI community in NSW.

Guests will also be able to bid on a range of silent auction items including luxury holidays, jewellery, art, furniture, homewares, and 5-star dining, accommodation and entertainment packages.

The Honour Awards will be held on the evening of Wednesday 27 September at the Ivy Ballroom, 330 George St, Sydney. Tickets are available online.