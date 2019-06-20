—

A series of film matinees and afternoon tea parties are set to be held for older LGBTIQ+ people in Sydney and regional NSW.

Now in its twelfth year, the highly anticipated Afternoon Delight program will return in July and August.

Produced by ACON, Afternoon Delight will treat older LGBTIQ+ people to a selection of LGBTIQ+ shorts, followed by a screening of McKellen: Playing the Part and afternoon tea.

Chief Executive of ACON, Nicolas Parkhill, said the program is ACON’s annual premiere event for older LGBTQ people.

“Since it was first held in Sydney in 2007, Afternoon Delight has grown to include screenings across NSW, and this year, it will roll out in Wagga Wagga, Newcastle, Lismore, Katoomba, Sawtell and Sydney,” he said.

“We thank everyone for their getting behind Afternoon Delight throughout the years, and for their continued support for the health and wellbeing of older members of our communities.

“NSW has a significant older LGBTQ population and our rainbow seniors continue to play a vital and valued role in our communities.

“Events like Afternoon Delight allow for older members of our communities to get together in a welcoming environment, enjoy movies about their lives and also reduce a very real sense of social isolation that many can experience.”

This year’s screenings are presented by LGBTIQ+ inclusive health and wellbeing organisations Uniting and Seniors Rights Service, and will be supported by Queer Screen, NSW Nurses and Midwives Association, and LGBTIQ+ Funerals.

Director of Customer People and Systems for Uniting, Jill Reich, said Uniting proudly welcomes everyone exactly as they are.

“We celebrate diversity of ability, age, ethnicity, faith, sexual orientation, intersex variation and gender identity,” she said.

“We are honoured to be sponsor of this year’s Afternoon Delight because we take every opportunity to celebrate LGBTIQ+ inclusion.

“Uniting provides a range of services to seniors, including LGBTIQ+ people, and their loved ones, and provides care and support for people through all ages and stages of life.”

Chief Executive of Seniors Rights Service, Russell Westacott, said the organisation is passionate about supporting rainbow seniors.

“We promote their rights, so they can live their lives as the fabulous people they are,” he said.

“We provide free and confidential legal services to over 65s as well as aged care advocacy. We host community education sessions across NSW.

“The LGBTIQ+ community is one of our ‘priority populations’ and we are present at many rainbow events. Afternoon Delight is the perfect opportunity for senior members to connect, relax and share stories. We are proud to be involved.”

Afternoon Delight is a community event for LGBTIQ+ seniors and their friends – young and old, and bookings are essential. For dates, locations and RSVP details, visit: www.acon.org.au/get-involved/events/#afternoondelight