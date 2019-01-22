—

Queer Screen has announced the full program for the Mardi Gras Film Festival 2019, which begins on February 13 and features over 120 short and feature films.

Here are Director Lisa Rose’s top five picks for this year’s festival.

Mapplethorpe

One of our most hotly anticipated features, Matt Smith (Dr Who) gives a very sexy performance in this enthralling biopic capturing the excitement, genius and tragedy of American photographer Robert Mapplethorpe’s life and career as he scandalised the art world with his erotic gay visuals. Not to be missed!

Sydney Sat 16 Feb, 6.30pm and at six more screenings around NSW.

One of the sexiest lesbian films I’ve ever seen, with incredible chemistry between the leads, this narrative follows Candela, a film director, and Eva, her star, as they fall in love and begin a life together. Will they be able to overcome the challenges of routine and time? A very authentic and interesting viewing experience filled with raw lust and heartfelt emotion.

Sunday 17 Feb, 8pm, Thursday 21 Feb, 7pm

When the Beat Drops

In the tradition of sizzling documentaries like Paris Is Burning and Rize, this documentary brings us the African-American dance subculture of ‘bucking.’ The finale is worth the price of admission alone and will have everyone bucking in the aisles! A super cool and inspirational documentary representing what the Festival is all about.

Friday 22 Feb, 7pm

Buddies

This is the lost gay classic that everyone should see. A moving and incredibly real retrospective, Buddies tells the story of a gay man dying of AIDS and how his volunteer-assigned ‘buddy’ copes with his illness and death. Restored to 2K, the famous first narrative feature about AIDS will be followed by a panel on HIV: From 1985 to now and beyond.

Saturday 16 Feb, 4pm

Becoming Colleen

Becoming Colleen is the home-grown film that will move you to tears as you fall in love with Colleen and her desire to live her truth. The documentary follows her journey as she transitions at age 82 while living in an aged care facility in Coffs Harbour. The screening will be followed by a panel on Diversity in Aged Care, with panellists including transgender advocate and subject of multi award winning book The Trauma Cleaner Sandra Pankhurst.

Sunday 24 Feb, 3.30pm

Queer Screen’s 26th Mardi Gras Film Festival screens at Event Cinemas, George Street Sydney from 13 – 28 February and will then tour regionally. For more details visit: www.queerscreen.org.au