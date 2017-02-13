—

A new HIV prevention campaign is seeking to redefine ‘safe sex’ by raising awareness about new approaches to HIV prevention that don’t always involve condoms.

Launched by ACON, the How Do You Do It campaign aims to educate same-sex attracted men about new options such as PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) and UVL (undetectable viral load).

Chief Executive of ACON Nicolas Parkhill said the campaign reflects the latest developments in the science of HIV prevention.

“Condoms have been and remain a very effective, accessible, and cheap barrier to HIV transmission and still have a vital role to play in terms of HIV and STI prevention,” he said.

“However, if a person is HIV negative, they can now take PrEP, an antiretroviral drug that prevents HIV negative people from becoming infected.

“And if a person is HIV positive it’s now proven beyond doubt that HIV treatments can help reduce that person’s viral load to an undetectable level, making it almost impossible to transmit the virus.”

The cheeky campaign promotes three different safe sex options by asking the question: how do you do it?

For people that use condoms the answer could be ‘I do it all the time’ while for people who choose to take PrEP daily the answer might be ‘I do it every day’.

The campaign was launched to coincide with the start of this year’s Mardi Gras festival, and will promoted across NSW via outdoor advertising, and through a range of social media channels.

A group of Uber driver-partners in Sydney have also volunteered to get their private vehicles wrapped with the campaign artwork for the next three weeks as well to raise community awareness.

More information on the How Do You Do It campaign can be found at: www.endinghiv.org.au/youchooose