—

Each month we’ll take a trip into the woods to catch up with our community’s bears and their admirers. This month President of Harbour City Bears Daniel Marshall talks helping out the community.

* * *

Being part of a community is not only about being in the community, but also being there for your friends, groups, and the wider community.

As part of our community plans this year, Harbour City Bears are heavily ramping up our fundraising and charity endeavours, and we need your help do it.

Each month we will be providing one or more events focused on supporting a charity.

Our recent Mr Harbour City Bear event during Bear Pride supported ACON, and during one of our Bears on Friday events in October we did some ‘houndraising’ for Dogtober, a charity supporting Assistance Dogs Australia.

This month, we will be running a Movember-themed event to raise awareness of men’s health issues, along with many other events to come, so stay tuned.

All proceeds from our long running monthly Press Paws event will now be donated to Twenty10, which provides mental health and housing support for youth across NSW.

Giving is good, do check in from time to time, and see what we are up to so you can help out too.

In other news, we have announced our upcoming Mardi Gras festival.

This coming Mardi Gras will once again play host to the fabulous Bear Essentials festival.

Running from February 22 to March 3, we will have a huge series of events for everyone to enjoy.

The theme this year is going to be a caveman extravaganza, named “Homo Bearectus”, so expect prehistoric parties, historical tours, meet and greets, and our always popular Underbear and Wet Furr parties.



Visit www.bearessentials.com.au for more information and to keep up to date on everything.