Sydney’s iconic Queer Central is returning to the Imperial Hotel for one night only, with a huge show that’s sure to be a genre-bending transgressive blast.

Previously known as Kingki Kingdom, Queer Central was a weekly event for a decade before closing its doors in 2012.

The nights showcased incredible talent, with a focus on women and queer performers, including burlesque and drag acts at a time when drag kings were just becoming recognised in the queer community.

Organiser DJ Sveta, a performer of 27 years, recalls fondly the “out there and radical” acts who were featured at the original Queer Central nights.

“We had that kind of underground, very edgy performers,” she said.

“I’m not even sure you could be as outrageous [now] and get away with what we got away with.

“Probably with the way the police are now, we would have gotten shut down for lewd acts!”

Sveta was inspired to resurrect the night as a special once-off after being contacted by academic Dr Kerryn Drysdale—who has a “PhD in drag kings”—who is creating a book on the history of Sydney drag kings.

“I thought how wonderful it would be to reunite some of those people who were really seminal, who either started or developed Kingki Kingdom and Queer Central,” said Sveta.

The reunion show will feature a huge array of performers, including some who got their start at Queer Central.

Notoriously provocative and “phenomenal” duo Fancy Piece will take the stage, as well as Adonis Adonis, Dellas Dellaforce, and many more, with Sveta DJing.

Sveta said she believes in giving performers “absolute freedom” creatively, so even she doesn’t know what surprises the evening will hold.

Expect an incredible night of music, cabaret, drag and more, and everything from edgy comedy from cheeky lewdness.

The special one night only Queer Central event will be next Saturday 14 July, from 9pm at the Imperial Hotel in Erskineville.

Tickets are $25 at the door, or $20 plus booking fee online, with all booking fees to be donated to the Women’s and Girls’ Emergency Centre in Redfern.