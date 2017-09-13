—

Famous Sydney nightclub The Midnight Shift is set to close its doors after almost forty years.

The Oxford Street club will officially close on Sunday October 1, The Music has reported.

The Midnight Shift was one of the city’s biggest nightclubs in past decades, and was popular for its drag shows and trivia nights.

The Sydney Hellfire Club announced this week on Facebook that the nightclub’s closure may also mean the end of Hellfire.

“After 24 years of doing this, we are really bummed that we won’t get to celebrate The Sydney Hellfire Club’s 25th birthday in March,” The Sydney Hellfire Club posted.

“We were really looking forward to that milestone.

“That is, of course, unless some wonderfully appropriate venue offers us a lifeline to hold our Friday 27 October party… but given the ever-shrinking state of Sydney’s venues (thanks Mike Baird and the NSW Liberal Party), we’re not very optimistic about that happening.”

Social media users have shared their memories of The Midnight Shift and expressed their sadness that the venue is closing.

“So many good nights here when I lived in Sydney,” tweeted one person. “Sad, sad day!”

“Much mischief was made there over the years,” posted another.

Midnight Shift is closing, so many good nights here when I lived in Sydney. Sad, sad day!! — Aidan Clarke (@noaid80) September 12, 2017

Iconic gay venue The Midnight Shift is closing down, another victim of the NSW government's war on Sydney.https://t.co/60BF335pHo — Richard Carroll (@Richard_Carroll) September 12, 2017

Midnight Shift in Sydney is to close after 25 years. It was having a serious identity crisis, but much mischief was made there over the yrs. — Philly McMahon (@McMahonPhilly) September 12, 2017

RIP Midnight Shift… Sydney nightlife is on life support… it will all be shitty apartments, cafes, and chain restaurants before long… — Tom Donald (@ThePunkRockShop) September 11, 2017