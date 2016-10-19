The Justice Awards recognise individuals and groups who have made an outstanding contribution to improving access to justice, especially for socially and economically disadvantaged people in NSW.

ICLC picked up the community award for its “project which provides legal advice and representation for transgender young people going through medical procedures and their families”.

Vicki Harding, director, ICLC said the organisation was very excited to receive the award.

“Momentum for this project has been growing faster than we can keep up – we currently receive several enquiries a week from parents who want to assist their children to transition,” she said.

“Australia is the only country that requires Family Court approval for young people to access cross sex hormones, and parents of trans children must make the application on their behalf.

“Since 2013 ICLC has worked with many families to successfully apply, a process that would cost thousands via a private lawyer.

“We are proud of our work in this area, and will continue to try to meet demand, even though ICLC is facing substantial funding cuts in 2017.”