SYDNEY’S Inner City Legal Centre (ICLC) has been recognised for the work it does with young trans people.
ICLC picked up the Community Legal Centres NSW Award at last week’s Justice Awards hosted by the Law and Justice Foundation of NSW.
ICLC picked up the community award for its “project which provides legal advice and representation for transgender young people going through medical procedures and their families”.
Vicki Harding, director, ICLC said the organisation was very excited to receive the award.
“Momentum for this project has been growing faster than we can keep up – we currently receive several enquiries a week from parents who want to assist their children to transition,” she said.
“Australia is the only country that requires Family Court approval for young people to access cross sex hormones, and parents of trans children must make the application on their behalf.
“Since 2013 ICLC has worked with many families to successfully apply, a process that would cost thousands via a private lawyer.
“We are proud of our work in this area, and will continue to try to meet demand, even though ICLC is facing substantial funding cuts in 2017.”
Despite receiving a substantial financial donation from Sydney Mayor Clover Moore, the centre is struggling financially in the face of massive budget cuts.
ICLC is facing a tough time ahead as many of its funding sources have been cut and the team have decided to host a huge fundraising initiative.
The Tassie Trek will be an adventurous hike through Tasmania’s Cradle Mountains culminating in a special event at MONA.
The trek is happening in March next year with the hopes it will be a massive fundraising boon for ICLC.
