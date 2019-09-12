—

Controversial footballer Israel Folau has been announced as the headline speaker at this year’s Australian Christian Lobby (ACL) conference in Sydney, which has the theme of “Not Ashamed.”

Folau will open the conference with a Q&A style session with ACL managing director Martyn Iles titled, “The Approval of Men rather than God.”

Folau was famously sacked by Rugby Australia after repeatedly being warned about making social media posts expressing religious condemnation of LGBTQI people and other groups, saying that “hell awaits” them.

Folau is still in the middle of a legal battle with Rugby Australia and the ACL previously ran a crowdfunding campaign to bankroll his court case.

Organisers say the conference will be a “masterclass in standing boldly for your faith in modern Australia.”

“The Apostle Paul declared that he was ‘not ashamed’ in the face of hostility, mockery, social pressure, fear, and obstacles,” they say.

“We live in changing times; times that are challenging for us who are called to live boldly for Christ. Just as Paul was ‘not ashamed’ to witness to God’s truth, the time has come for us to do the same.”

Backbench NSW Liberal MP Tanya Davies will also be speaking at the event about the abortion debate in NSW.

The day long conference is being held at an undisclosed location in the Sydney CBD on October 19 and it is likely organisers fear protesters will picket the event.