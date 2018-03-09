—

Apparent vandalism to the national park memorial for Matthew Leveson has been discovered the day before his funeral.

Leveson, who went missing in 2007, was confirmed dead last year when his remains were found in the Royal National Park south of Sydney.

The memorial was on a tree at the location where Leveson’s bones were found last year after former boyfriend Michael Atkins, who was acquitted of his murder in 2009, had led police to the remains.

Leveson’s mother Faye yesterday shared photos on Facebook of the memorial site, seeming to show that photos and flowers have been removed from the tree.

“My heart is broken,” she posted.

“Go down to the National Park where Matty’s memorial is to take more fresh flowers on the eve of his funeral only to [find] it had been vandalised by everything being taken.

“We were only down there last Friday leaving fresh flowers and all was in place.

“How could someone be so low. We are just devastated.”

Family and friends have reacted with disgust and posted messages of support, calling the vandalism “unkind” and “heartbreaking”.

“Absolute scum whoever did this to Matthew’s memorial site. What is wrong with people today in this world?” posted one person.

“Absolutely disgusting! May memories of your beautiful son overshadow this disgraceful act. I hope they are caught and the beautiful memorial restored,” wrote another.

The NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) has confirmed it was not involved in removing the memorial.

“NPWS is deeply saddened to hear that the Matthew Leveson memorial tree has been cleared of flowers, cards and other tribute material and our thoughts are with the family on this difficult day,” said a spokesperson.

“NPWS was not involved in the removal of any material at the memorial site.”

Leveson’s funeral is being held at Woronora Cemetery in Sutherland this afternoon.