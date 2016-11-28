—

WARNING: this post contains discussion about domestic violence

DOMESTIC violence is a huge issue in Australia’s LGBTI community and learning to understand the early warning signs is the focus of a new short film featuring Logie Award winning actor Brenna Harding.

Flags Red is a short film that explores how the warning signs of domestic violence can appear early in a relationship.

The film charts the lives of two couples – one lesbian and one gay – as the impact of threats, manipulation and violence creeps into their lives.

Brenna Harding (Puberty Blues, A Place To Call Home) stars alongside Jemwel Danao, Diana Popovska and Rhys Keir.

Produced by NSW’s leading HIV and LGBTI health organisation, ACON, Red Flags premiered alongside the launch of the organisation’s new domestic and family violence (DFV) website Say It Out Loud which provides information, support and resources to address abuse in LGBTI relationships as well as information about what a healthy relationship looks like and tips on how to have one.

One in three lesbian and gay people in NSW having experienced DFV in their current or in a previous relationship.

ACON CEO Nicolas Parkhill said the LGBTI community faces a range of specific challenges in relation to the issue and that DFV in the LGBTI community mirrors the types and levels in the broader community.

“We know that the physical, emotional and personal costs of DFV in our communities are often the same as they are for heterosexual people. However there are some unique aspects experienced by LGBTIQ people,” he said.

“DFV in the LGBTIQ community doesn’t always look the same as in heterosexual relationships, and so LGBTIQ people don’t always recognise it.

“Also, the language and framework used around this issue and much of the media publicity also relates to heterosexual relationships, making violence in homosexual relationships invisible.

“Because of this many LGBTIQ people suffer in isolation and don’t feel comfortable to report abuse or seek help from support services. There is also the added fear for many victims that the abusive partner will ‘out’ them to family, friends, or work colleagues, or reveal their HIV status.”

ACON’s work in relation to DV addresses both the rates of domestic violence in the LGBTIQ community and the gap in service provision to LGBTI people who have experienced abuse.

You can watch Red Flags below: