THE newly-appointed Premier of New South Wales, Gladys Berejiklian, is a supporter of marriage equality – a position welcomed by advocates within the LGBTI community.

In 2015, she was on the record supporting same-sex marriage, despite the position being at odds with her Armenian Orthodox Church. In Parliament last year she described the 78ers as “heroes”.

Australian Marriage Equality co-chair Alex Greenwich thanked the new Premier for her support.

“Premier Berejiklian joins a growing number of Liberal Party leaders who support marriage equality, including Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Tasmanian Premier Will Hodgman,” he said.

“Leaders of all state and territory governments want the federal parliament to act on marriage equality and deliver this straightforward reform.

“This issue unites leaders across the political spectrum from NSW’ Berejiklian to the NT Labor Chief Minister Michael Gunner who all understand this is a straightforward issue of treating all Australians fairly.”

Co-chair of Australians for Equality, Anna Brown, said she’s committed to working with all levels of government and all political parties to get the legislation right and achieve marriage equality this year.

“The strong support from state and territory leaders represents the will of the Australian people who want us to move forward,” she said.

“To achieve marriage equality, all political parties must cross the aisle and work together.

“This is about civil marriage and allowing every Australian to have the same opportunities in life.”

Gladys Berejiklian was sworn in as the 45th NSW Premier after the former Premier Mike Baird resigned.