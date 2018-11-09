—

Land Rover’s Polo in the City returns for its 13th year to Sydney (November 17), Brisbane (November 24), and Melbourne (December 1) for a fun day of polo, fashion, and music.

The day’s activities, apart from the polo, includes fashion on the field, the traditional Divot Stomp, and other on-field activities.

You can make the most of the day from the comfort of the Somersby Polo Lounge, where you can meet the players and soak up the day’s festivities, while tunes from the resident band and DJ pump throughout the day.

There will also be food and snacks for purchase, with plenty of beverages at the cash bar.

For more information, visit: polointhecity.com