—

Queer Screen is set to celebrate the 25th year of the Mardi Gras Film Festival, and as part of the celebrations they are putting together the ultimate ranking of the top 25 queer films of all time.

You can vote online and list up to three of your favourite LGBTIQ films.

Voters can enter a contest to win one of three passes to the Mardi Gras Film Festival 2018, which will be held from February 15 to March 1 in Sydney.

Before next year’s MGFF, Queer Screen is heading to Adelaide on November 3–4 as part of the Adelaide Feast Festival.

The Adelaide Queer Screen Film Feast will feature films After Louie, Princess Cyd, The Feels, and the much-anticipated Tom of Finland.

More details of the screenings in store for Adelaide are available online.

Australia’s premier LGBTIQ film organisation, Queer Screen has a long history of supporting as well as entertaining the queer community.

They pledged to donate a dollar from every ticket sold to the recent Queer Screen Film Fest in Sydney to the Equality Campaign.