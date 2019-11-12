—

Erin Burns of the Sixers bats during the Women's Big Bash League match between the Melbourne Stars and the Sydney Sixers at Hurstville Oval on 26 October, 2019. Photo: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images.

The Sydney 6ers Big Bash League (BBL) cricket club will hold their first ever Pride Party themed match this Sunday at Drummoyne Oval, highlighting the club’s commitment to the inclusion of all LGBTQI people from the community to elite sports level.

The three hour T20 game starts at 2.10pm, is against the Melbourne Renegades, and is the Womens Big Bash League (WBBL) of cricket’s first ever Pride game.

Organisers say the cricket ground will be filled with rainbow flags and messaging that blends the 6ers iconic shade of magenta with the colours of the rainbow pride flag.

In recent years the 6ers cricket club has developed a strategy that reaffirms its social responsibility to encourage others to be themselves and include people from diverse backgrounds.

The club has also been working with key LGBTIQI organisations including Proud2Play and Rainbow Families, many of whom will attend the game on Sunday.

Working with Proud2Play, the 6ers have planned a number of initiatives for the 2019-20 cricket season including a Rainbow Families Come and Try Event, WBBL and mens Big Bash League team Pride Party matches and a Club & Association Education program that offers all cricket clubs in NSW the opportunity to participate in an education session which will provide tips and tools to engage participation of LGBTQI people in clubs.

The 6ers cricket club is also working to develop a three year strategic plan in conjunction with stakeholders to inform them on current community challenges to remain relevant in the community.

6ers Australian team all-rounder Erin Burns, who married her wife Anna earlier this year, said the club had taken a powerful position on inclusion, particularly when it came to the LGBTQI community.

“I am proud to be able to play for a club that has made inclusion of the LGBTI+ community an important part of its fabric,” Burns told the Star Observer.

“To be able to celebrate this commitment to inclusion by holding a Pride Party at our game will encourage people from the LGBTI+ community to feel safe in attending.”

“It’s definitely an important piece of social responsibility but also is sure to be a heap of fun with lots of colour and music. I can’t wait to see the 6ers continue to develop and implement their strategy in this area for many years to come.”

The Sydney 6ers game against the Melbourne Renegades is at Drummoyne Oval on Sunday November 17 and starts at 2.10pm. Tickets are $10 for adults and free for kids who are accompanied by a ticket holder.

For match info and tickets go to www.sydneysixers.com.au