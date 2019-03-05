—

Two Sydney men say an Uber driver refused to continue their trip just a day after the Mardi Gras parade.

Friends Aaron Brown and Ryan Ottey say they were told to leave the vehicle on the way to Brown’s home in Zetland, 9News reported.

“We reached South Dowling Street and I was resting my head on Ryan’s shoulder,” Brown said.

“He kissed me on the forehead and the driver immediately turned around and said, ‘Not in my car, I’m not driving you anymore, get out of my car’.

“We were just dumbfounded and thought it was a joke so we questioned him and asked why.

“He just repeated himself and said, ‘I can’t drive you anymore, this is my car and I’m not driving that’ – talking about us,” Brown said.

Ottey took video of some of the altercation, in which the driver says, “I don’t want to take you,” and tells them to “book another cab”.

Uber reportedly offered to refund the cost of the trip, saying they would look into the incident and take “the appropriate steps to ensure this experience doesn’t continue.”

Over Mardi Gras weekend Uber changed trip routes in its app to rainbows.

Brown said he felt “shocked and upset” by the incident and that it had soured what was meant to be a celebratory weekend.