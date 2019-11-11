—

The Sydney Silverbacks Wrestling Club are launching their 2020 Calendar with a photo exhibition at TAP Gallery on Tuesday from 7pm this week, which will run until Sunday, November 17.

“This year marks the club’s 4th calendar and 3rd photo exhibition, with the club supporting the Gender Centre this year,” Sydney Silverbacks club president Andrew Farrell told the Star Observer.

“Previous recipients include Bobby Goldsmith Foundation and the LGBTIQ+ group at the Asylum Seeker Centre in Newtown. We hope that people come to the exhibition to buy photos and calendars. We have been lucky again this year with some of the amazing talent from photographers in the LGBTQ community and the time, effort and skill involved in contributing to the calendar.”

Farrell said the Silverbacks are an inclusive LGBTQI not-for-profit wrestling club that welcomes anyone who wants to wrestle, and that the club’s fundraising exercises helped to keep training easily accessible and not cost prohibitive.

“To do this we run several fundraising events throughout the year including cake stalls, trivia events, coat checks and more,” Farrell said.

“The calendar is a project which helps the club give back to the community in a small way.”

Farrell said the Silverbacks are always open to having more members join.

“If you want to wrestle, we are the club for you,” he said.

“If you have any special needs, talk to us about what would make you comfortable. We train at Boxing Works at 83-97 Darlinghurst Road Kings Cross every Friday evening from 7-9pm.”

The Sydney Silverbacks Calendar Launch & Exhibition runs from November 12-17 at TAP Gallery, 1/259 Riley St Surry Hills.

