ORGANISERS of this year’s Ending HIV Red Ribbon Appeal are encouraging people to participate in the annual fundraising event in efforts to end HIV transmission in New South Wales.

The appeal takes place in the lead up to World AIDS Day on December 1 and those involved can buy ribbons, make a donation, or volunteer to sell ribbons on the street or in their workplace.

Chief Executive of ACON Nicolas Parkhill said the focus of the event will align will NSW’s approach to ending new HIV transmissions by 2020.

“As a result of recent advances in HIV treatments and testing technologies, like the introduction of HIV prevention drug PrEP, we now have the ability to eliminate HIV transmission in NSW by the end of the decade,” he said.

“After 30 years of battling HIV/AIDS, the fact we now have the capacity to end HIV transmission within the near future is incredibly significant.

“This is especially so for the tens of thousands of individuals, family members, and friends throughout Australia who have been affected by the virus.”

Parkhill said ACON is asking people to join them in making HIV history by getting involved in the Red Ribbon Appeal.

“By volunteering to sell ribbons on the street or in your workplace, or by purchasing and wearing a red ribbon, you can help raise money to fund programs and services that are vital to ending HIV transmission in NSW,” he said.

“You’ll also be helping spread the word about how we can end HIV by testing often, treating early, and staying safe.

“Now is the time for us to work together to free our community from HIV transmission.

“It’s history in the making and we can all be a part of that by supporting the Ending HIV Red Ribbon Appeal – so please join us and make a difference that will last forever.”

To get involved this year visit Ending HIV’s Red Ribbon Appeal.

