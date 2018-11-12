—

World AIDS Day 2018 is coming up on December 1 and ACON are seeking volunteers to assist with this year’s the Red Ribbon Appeal.

The Ending HIV Red Ribbon Appeal launched last week, and looks to raise money towards the goal of Ending HIV.

Volunteers can help out by selling red ribbons on the street or at work, collecting donations at venues and theatres, or buying red ribbon merchandise.

You can also donate directly to the appeal at redribbonappeal.org.au.

Significant strides have been made in New South Wales in the past year, with ACON CEO Nicolas Parkhill noting that the rate of new HIV transmissions is the lowest in the state since the epidemic began.

“Thanks to recent advances in prevention, treatment and testing technologies, we now have the tools to continue to significantly reduce new HIV transmissions by 2020,” he said.

“But we need you to help us continue our work.

“This year we’re asking people to join us and help make HIV history by getting involved in the Ending HIV Red Ribbon Appeal, which is our most important fundraising activity of the year.

“By volunteering to sell ribbons on the street or at your workplace, or by purchasing and wearing a red ribbon, you can help raise money and awareness.

“Volunteers play a key role in helping to spread the word about how we can end HIV by testing often, treating early and staying safe.

“Every dollar raised helps fund our work in providing community-based initiatives that aim to reduce new HIV transmissions, and deliver programs and services that support people living with HIV.

“Even with tremendous progress being made, we cannot afford to lose focus, we must continue to work together to reduce HIV transmissions.

“We can all be a part of that by supporting the Ending HIV Red Ribbon Appeal.

“Any contribution helps us to help others so please be generous and volunteer to be part of our team for World AIDS Day, and make a difference that will last forever,” Parkhill said.

To sign up to volunteer with the Ending HIV Red Ribbon Appeal, head to redribbonappeal.org.au.