Jonathan Tolins’ award-winning comedy Buyer and Cellar is headed to Ensemble Theatre for a limited season, and is directed by Susanna Dowling.

The play follows star and gay icon Barbra Streisand, and Alex who lands his dream job working at the shopping mall in the basement of her mansion.

Alex – played by Ben Gerrard – settles into his new role, and finds himself torn between the mesmerising glamour of his eccentric employer and the toll his brush with Babs takes on his personal relationships.

The comedy delves into hero worship and celebrity, and is poignant, classy, and full of laughs, just like the Funny Girl herself.

It’s been described as “a fair-dinkum tour de force” by the Australian and as “a show that reminds us, without being strident, that it’s the person within that counts” by the Telegraph.

Gerrard’s recent productions include I Am My Own Wide and You’re A Good Man Charlie Brown, and he’s also appeared on television in Deep Water, All Saints, and Outland.

Buyer and Cellar is performing from Wednesday 11 October to Sunday 12 November, with 4 preview shows from 6 – 8 October.

For times and to book tickets visit: www.ensemble.com.au/sho ws/buyer-and-cellar.

