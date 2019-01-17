—

UNSW’s Centre for Social Research in Health and the Kirby Institute are partnering on a new study exploring PrEP use in gay and bisexual men’s relationships.

The researchers behind the study are looking to talk to men who use PrEP who have primary partners, like a boyfriend, partner or husband, to take part in a face-to-face interview to discuss their relationships and sex lives.

The Re:PrEP study will help develop an understanding of what PrEP means to gay and bi men as it becomes a more common HIV-prevention strategy.

The study will look at how gay and bi men view PrEP, and how they navigate, discuss and incorporate its use into their relationships, as well as how it affects relationship agreements regarding sex within the relationship as well as casual sex, if that’s part of their experience.

Researchers will use this information to help shape the provision of health services and to improve literacy around sexual and psychological

The Re:PrEP study is seeking participants who identify as male – with participation welcomed from trans men with primary cisgender male partners – and have a primary male partner who are currently taking PrEP and are aged 18 years or older.

The study is recruiting participants in Sydney, Melbourne, Perth and Canberra, with a $30 store voucher on offer in exchange for participants’ time.

Interviews undertaken as part of the study will remain confidential.

PrEP trials in Australia have seen HIV transmission rates among gay and bisexual men in some states drop to their lowest since the mid-1980s.

The Kirby Institute’s 2018 Flux report showed that PrEP use had risen to nearly a third of all participants in the study.

For more information on eligibility and participation requirements, head to the Re:PrEP website at: www.reprepstudy.com