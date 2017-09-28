—

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson has spoken out against rapper Macklemore performing at this weekend’s NRL grand final.

The rapper, most notable for his LGBTI affirming hit Same Love, has come under strife from conservatives in Australia for deciding to perform the song at the sporting event.

Speaking to Channel 7’s Sunrise, Hanson said she didn’t know who Macklemore was.

“It’s absolutely ridiculous,” she said.

“I think people have had it up to here with the same-sex marriage issue. This is a game. It’s in their face, and people are fed up with it.

“We’ve got so many other great artists in this country that we could actually put up there. Why do we bring in someone from overseas? A lot of his songs… you wouldn’t even want to play them because of the lyrics.

“I won’t be going anyway. I won’t be listening to him, he doesn’t interest me.”

When asked who she would like to see perform instead of Macklemore, Hanson had an alternate suggestion.

“Put Johnny Farnham up there,” she said.

“Don’t bring some whoever up from overseas, I don’t have a clue who they are. Put an Aussie up there.”