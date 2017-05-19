—

Peter Bonsall-Boone (left) with his partner Peter de Waal (right).

MARRIAGE equality advocate Peter Bonsall-Boone passed away earlier today, according to recent reports.

Earlier this year he and his partner of fifty years Peter de Waal urged the government to pass marriage equality so that they could have their relationship recognised with a marriage equality certificate.

They even personally mailed a letter to Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull urging him to legalise same-sex marriage, knowing that Bonsall-Boone had been diagnosed with an aggressive type of cancer.

The letter read: “Dear Mr Turnbull, you can make our wish come true. But please do it quickly as Bon’s time is fast running out!”

After decades of fighting for their rights and even being charged under historic anti-gay laws, the couple had seen many of the social discriminations against gay people break down over time.

A friend of ‘Bon’ posted the news of his tragic passing on Facebook, saying he was a pioneer when it came to Australia’s LGBTI history.

“In the couple of years that I have known them both, they have been embracing, welcoming, and always willing to share their experiences and memories,” friend William Brougham wrote.

“It’s been an honour to know Bon. Thank you.”

Bonsall-Boone’s partner Peter also announced his passing in a message.

“A light went out on earth, but will burn on in our hearts,” he wrote.

Sydney MP and co-chair of Australian Marriage Equality Alex Greenwich said Bon will be remembered as a true champion of our community.

“He fought battles and broke new ground that made Australia a better place for the LGBTI community,” he said.

“My thoughts are with the love of his life Peter.”

Australian Marriage Equality also posted about the news on social media, highlighting the fact that the couple were never able to fulfil their wishes of getting married.

“It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that we need to let the community know the wonderful Bon, Peter Bonsall-Boone, has died at home,” they wrote.

“He is survived by his loving partner of 50 years, Peter de Waal.

“Together they were life-long advocates and proud campaigners for LGBTI rights.”