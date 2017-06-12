—

THE late marriage equality advocate Peter ‘Bon’ Bonsall-Boone has been posthumously awarded the Order of Australia in today’s Queen’s Birthday Honours list.

Earlier this year he and his partner of fifty years Peter de Waal [who was also awarded the Order of Australia] urged the government to pass marriage equality so that they could have their relationship recognised with a marriage equality certificate.

They even personally mailed a letter to Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull urging him to legalise same-sex marriage, knowing that Bonsall-Boone had been diagnosed with an aggressive type of cancer.

The letter read: “Dear Mr Turnbull, you can make our wish come true. But please do it quickly as Bon’s time is fast running out!”

The couple were open about their sexuality at a time when being homosexual was still illegal in Australia, this lead to their groundbreaking appearance together on the ABC program Chequerboard in 1972.

The documentary which showed their shared life and even a brief kiss was very controversial at the time, but showed same-sex couples to many Australians for the first time.

The Queen’s Birthday honour list for 2017 features 891 prominent Australians recognising a range of contributions and services across all fields including professional endeavours, community work, Australia’s Defence Force, and Emergency Services.

Other notable Australians appointed the Order of Australia this year include Qantas CEO Alan Joyce and actress Cate Blanchett.