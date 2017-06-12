THE late marriage equality advocate Peter ‘Bon’ Bonsall-Boone has been posthumously awarded the Order of Australia in today’s Queen’s Birthday Honours list.
They even personally mailed a letter to Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull urging him to legalise same-sex marriage, knowing that Bonsall-Boone had been diagnosed with an aggressive type of cancer.
The letter read: “Dear Mr Turnbull, you can make our wish come true. But please do it quickly as Bon’s time is fast running out!”
The couple were open about their sexuality at a time when being homosexual was still illegal in Australia, this lead to their groundbreaking appearance together on the ABC program Chequerboard in 1972.
The documentary which showed their shared life and even a brief kiss was very controversial at the time, but showed same-sex couples to many Australians for the first time.
The Queen’s Birthday honour list for 2017 features 891 prominent Australians recognising a range of contributions and services across all fields including professional endeavours, community work, Australia’s Defence Force, and Emergency Services.
Other notable Australians appointed the Order of Australia this year include Qantas CEO Alan Joyce and actress Cate Blanchett.
© Star Observer 2017 | For the latest in lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans* and intersex (LGBTI) news in Australia, be sure to visit starobserver.com.au daily. You can also read our latest magazines or Join us on our Facebook page and Twitter feed.
No Comment